Kolkata rape-murder case: Sandip Ghosh moves SC against HC verdict that transferred probe to CBI

Image Source : PTI Sandip Ghosh was arrested by CBI last week.

Sandip Ghosh, former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, on Wednesday moved the Supreme Court, challeging the Calcutta High Court order of transferring the corruption case against him to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Sandip Ghosh filed a petition in the apex court saying that the Calcutta High Court did not listen to his side while ordering a CBI investigation in the corruption case against him.

Sandip Ghosh demands removal of HC's comments

Apart from this, Sandip Ghosh has also demanded the removal of the High Court's comments linking the allegations of corruption with the rape incident that took place in the hospital premises. The Supreme Court will hear Sandip Ghosh's application on September 6.

Notably, the Calcutta High Court on August 23 ordered the transfer of the probe into the alleged financial irregularities at RG Kar hospital from a state-constituted Special Investigation Team (SIT) to the CBI.

Sandip Ghosh. three others arrested by CBI

Then, the CBI arrested Sandip Ghosh along with three others in connection with the alleged financial irregularities at the government hospital.

Sandip Ghosh served as principal of RG Kar Medical College from February 2021 to September 2023. Later, he was transferred from RG Kar in October that year but inexplicably returned to that position within a month. He has held his position at the hospital till the day the hospital doctor was found dead.

Within an hour of Ghosh’s arrest, CBI officers picked up his security guard and two vendors who used to supply materials to the hospital where the body of a woman medic, who was raped and murdered, was found on August 9.

Why HC ordered transfer of probe to CBI

The direction came in response to a petition by former deputy superintendent of the facility, Dr Akhtar Ali, who prayed for a probe by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) into multiple counts of alleged financial misconduct at the state-run institute during the tenure of its former principal.