Kolkata rape-murder case: CM Mamata takes out protest march, says 'Nexus of Left, BJP should be exposed'

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday (August 16) took out a protest march against the rape and murder of a woman doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. She demanded justice for the victim and capital punishment for the accused.

The case was handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) after the Calcutta High Court order on the matter. The central agency team reached Kolkata on August 14 and took over the case from the local police.

What did Mamata say on the protest?

The Chief Minister said that her government wants the truth to come to the fore and underlined that the nexus of the "Left and BJP" should be exposed.

"We want truth to come out, but some quarters peddling lies to mislead people. I stay awake all night, because my chest was burning, When Buddhababu was dead, I went to his home, I do politics but I am humanitarian first. Nexus of Left, BJP should be exposed," she said.

She noted that attempts are being made to "hide the truth" by circulating fake news on social media".

Latest in the Kolkata rape-murder case

In the latest development in the case, the CBI on Friday detained Dr Sandip Ghosh, the former Principal of RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata, for questioning. This comes after the central agency took Ghosh to the CGO Complex in Salt Lake and questioned him in connection with the rape and murder of a postgraduate doctor.

Thousands of women from all walks of life hit the streets across West Bengal, protesting the horrific rape-murder of a doctor on duty at a Kolkata hospital last week. The protests were also marked by violence in some areas, including in Kolkata where hundreds of people stormed the hospital on August 14 night and vandalised the place. The police have arrested several people in connection with the matter.

