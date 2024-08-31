Kolkata rape case: BJP-TMC stage protests, trade barbs over doctor's murder issue

Saturday, August 31, 2024
     
A trainee doctor was raped and murdered at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on August 9. The BJP and TMC protested over the issue in the city on Saturday.

Edited By: Ashesh Mallick @asheshmallick07 Kolkata Published on: August 31, 2024 18:23 IST
Image Source : PTI BJP leaders protest in Kolkata

The Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party and ruling Trinamool Congress hit the streets of Kolkata on Saturday (August 31) to protest over the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in the city this month. Both the parties displayed posters and demanded justice for the victim.

The TMC said that the CBI has made no arrests since ever the agency took over the investigation. The West Bengal Doctors Forum will also protest outside the CBI office seeking the details of the investigation.

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury visits RG Kar Hospital

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury arrived at RG Kar Medical College to meet the Medical students who are protesting against the rape-murder of a resident doctor.

“I thought it is important to express my sympathy and support to these protesting doctors. I'm not here as a politician but as a person..." he said.

BJP reacts to protest

BJP leader Dilip Ghosh alleged that the Mamata Banerjee government was attempting to “obstruct” the CBI enquiry and save the accused.

“The state government tried to create confusion among the public and destroy the evidence...The state government is trying to obstruct the enquiry and save the accused. The state police is not coordinating with CBI..." he said.

