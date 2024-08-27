Kolkata rape and murder case: CBI to consult AIIMS experts on DNA, forensic evidence

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The CBI is working on leads that Roy was the only accused of the crime but the involvement of others will only be ruled out after receiving the opinion of AIIMS.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday said that it will consult experts from the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) on the DNA and forensic reports related to the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College.

To build a watertight case, the CBI will send the reports to AIIMS to seek their opinion on the case, the official said.

To build a watertight case, the CBI will send the reports to AIIMS to seek their opinion on the case, the official said.

Sources suggest the CBI wants to rule out any lacuna, so AIIMS experts will be asked for a final opinion on the DNA and forensic reports.

The reports would also assist the agency in determining whether Sanjay Roy was the only person suspected of committing the crime or if there were others as well, stated the official.

The bureau is currently investigating the possibility that Roy was the only person charged with the crime, but according to the officials, other people's involvement won't be ruled out until AIIMS experts have given their assessment.

The rape and killing of the junior doctor in a seminar hall of the hospital has sparked widespread protests.

The medic's body with severe injury marks was found inside the seminar hall of the hospital's chest department on the morning of August 9 by a doctor who was on the round.

Kolkata Police arrested Roy on August 10 based on CCTV footage in which he was seen entering the seminar hall at 4.03 AM on August 9 when the crime was committed.

Based on CCTV footage, Roy was put through extensive interrogation and the police had also noticed "recent injuries" on his left cheek, abrasion in his left hand between his left and ring finger, and abrasion over the back of his left thigh among others showing signs of struggle.

His biological samples like urethral swab and smear, semen, hair, nail clippings and nail scrapping were collected during the medico-legal examination, they said.

On August 13, the Calcutta High Court ordered the transfer of the probe from the Kolkata Police to the CBI, which started its investigation on August 14.

The CBI took over all the forensic evidence from Kolkata Police and also subjected Roy, former principal of the medical college Sandip Ghosh, four doctors who were on duty with the victim, and a civic volunteer to polygraph tests to get further leads about the crime.

The initial reports from CFSL are being analysed and corroborated with evidence to get further direction to the probe, the officials said.

A polygraph test can help in assessing inaccuracies in the statements of suspects and witnesses.

By monitoring their psychological responses - heart rate, breathing patterns, sweating and blood pressure - investigators can determine if there are discrepancies in their response.

However, these are not admissible evidence during the trial and can only be used to get further leads in a case.

