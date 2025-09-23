Advertisement
  1. News
  2. West Bengal
  3. Kolkata rains: Heavy downpour disrupts Durga Puja celebrations; metro, train services hit

  Live Kolkata rains: Heavy downpour disrupts Durga Puja celebrations; metro, train services hit

Heavy rains in Kolkata disrupt Durga Puja celebrations, causing waterlogging, transport delays, and casualties.

Vehicles move through a flooded road after heavy rainfall in Kolkata.
Vehicles move through a flooded road after heavy rainfall in Kolkata. Image Source : PTI
Reported ByOnkar Sarkar  Edited BySaptadeepa Bhattacharjee  
Published: , Updated:
Kolkata:

As Kolkata immersed itself in Durga Puja celebrations, heavy overnight rains on Tuesday caused significant disruption across the city, with several areas submerged in knee-deep water, severely affecting traffic, public transport, and daily activities. The downpour, which began on Monday night and continued for several hours, resulted in waterlogging in key areas like Garia Kamdahari, Jodhpur Park, and Kalighat, and caused the suspension of Metro and train services due to waterlogged tracks. The rains also led to the tragic deaths of at least four people in separate incidents. As the celebrations continued, many schools declared holidays, and office-goers faced immense challenges reaching their destinations. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning of more heavy rainfall through September 25, exacerbating the situation and potentially prolonging disruptions to the ongoing Durga Puja festivities.

 

 

Live updates :Kolkata rains

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • 12:09 PM (IST)Sep 23, 2025
    Posted by Saptadeepa Bhattacharjee

    Heavy rain causes waterlogging in several parts of Kolkata

    Kolkata, West Bengal experienced heavy rainfall leading to widespread waterlogging across several parts of the city. The intense downpour caused flooding on major roads, disrupting traffic and daily life. Low-lying areas were particularly affected, with rainwater entering homes and residential complexes. Public transport, including metro and train services, faced significant delays due to waterlogged tracks. Authorities are working to manage the situation as the city braces for more rain in the coming days.

     
     
  • 11:39 AM (IST)Sep 23, 2025
    Posted by Saptadeepa Bhattacharjee

    4 die of electrocution as heavy overnight rain paralyzes city

    Torrential overnight rain left Kolkata reeling on Tuesday, killing at least four people due to electrocution and paralysing life in the city as rainwater inundated vast areas, crippled transport services and brought traffic and trains to a grinding halt.

     
  • 11:34 AM (IST)Sep 23, 2025
    Posted by Saptadeepa Bhattacharjee

    Heavy rain leads to severe waterlogging across Kolkata

    Kolkata experienced heavy rainfall, causing widespread waterlogging in several parts of the city. Low-lying areas faced significant flooding, leading to traffic congestion and disruption of public transport services, including trains and metro operations. The persistent rain also affected daily activities, with water entering homes and damaging property. Authorities are working to manage the situation as residents cope with the challenges posed by the intense downpour.

  • 11:04 AM (IST)Sep 23, 2025
    Posted by Saptadeepa Bhattacharjee

    EM bypass waterlogged: Severe traffic slowdown and commuter struggles in Kolkata

    The EM Bypass road from Science City to Park Circus, a vital artery in Kolkata, is completely waterlogged, causing severe traffic slowdowns. With public transport options limited due to the flooding, commuters are facing significant difficulties navigating the area. Visuals show streets submerged in water, highlighting the challenges residents and travelers are dealing with amid the heavy rains.

  • 11:03 AM (IST)Sep 23, 2025
    Posted by Saptadeepa Bhattacharjee

    Heavy rain paralyzes Kolkata, metro and train services disrupted

    Kolkata and its suburbs came to a near standstill on Tuesday due to very heavy overnight rains causing widespread flooding and severe waterlogging, disrupting Metro and train services across the city. Key Metro stretches, including the Blue Line between Shahid Khudiram and Maidan stations, were suspended, while train movement in Sealdah south section and Circular Railway line was halted. Waterlogged roads flooded homes and residential areas, forcing many schools to declare holidays and leaving office-goers stranded amid traffic snarls and lack of public transport. The Kolkata Municipal Corporation reported rainfall exceeding 300 mm in parts of the city, with more heavy rains forecast by the India Meteorological Department due to a low-pressure area over the northeast Bay of Bengal, expected to affect South Bengal districts until Wednesday, with another low-pressure system forming around September 25.

  • 10:59 AM (IST)Sep 23, 2025
    Posted by Saptadeepa Bhattacharjee

    Eastern railway's tireless efforts to resume more suburban services amid heavy rain

    Eastern Railway is working relentlessly to maintain suburban train services in the Sealdah and Howrah divisions despite heavy rainfall. Water pumps have been deployed at multiple locations to clear waterlogged tracks. In the Sealdah North and Main line sections, suburban trains are operating normally from the platforms. However, in the Sealdah South section, most southbound trains are being short-terminated or originated at Ballygunge due to waterlogging at Sealdah South platforms. Efforts are ongoing to fully resume services from Sealdah South, while Circular Railway services remain suspended due to flooding.

  • 10:57 AM (IST)Sep 23, 2025
    Posted by Saptadeepa Bhattacharjee

    Train rescheduled in Kolkata due to waterlogging

    Due to waterlogging at various locations, several trains have been rescheduled today: the 13151 UP Kolkata–Jammu Tawi Express departure delayed from 11:45 AM to 2:00 PM, the 12357 UP Kolkata–Amritsar Express rescheduled from 12:10 PM to 2:30 PM, and the 13161 UP Kolkata–Balurghat Express delayed from 12:05 PM to 3:15 PM.

  • 10:52 AM (IST)Sep 23, 2025
    Posted by Saptadeepa Bhattacharjee

    Heavy overnight rain floods Kolkata, Ganga water level rises

    Heavy rainfall continued in Kolkata from midnight, with the highest recorded at Garia (Kamdahari Pumping Station) where 332 mm fell between 1 AM and 5 AM in just four hours. Across the city, over 200 mm of rain was recorded from midnight till dawn, leading to widespread waterlogging. On the morning of 23.09.25 (Tuesday), at 1:51 AM, the Ganga river water level was measured at 5.66 meters (18.57 feet). The lock gates near the Ganga remained closed from midnight to 4 AM, preventing water flow and contributing to flooding.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from West Bengal
Kolkata Rains Durga Puja Metro Suspended West Bengal
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\