Live Kolkata rains: Heavy downpour disrupts Durga Puja celebrations; metro, train services hit Heavy rains in Kolkata disrupt Durga Puja celebrations, causing waterlogging, transport delays, and casualties.

Kolkata:

As Kolkata immersed itself in Durga Puja celebrations, heavy overnight rains on Tuesday caused significant disruption across the city, with several areas submerged in knee-deep water, severely affecting traffic, public transport, and daily activities. The downpour, which began on Monday night and continued for several hours, resulted in waterlogging in key areas like Garia Kamdahari, Jodhpur Park, and Kalighat, and caused the suspension of Metro and train services due to waterlogged tracks. The rains also led to the tragic deaths of at least four people in separate incidents. As the celebrations continued, many schools declared holidays, and office-goers faced immense challenges reaching their destinations. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning of more heavy rainfall through September 25, exacerbating the situation and potentially prolonging disruptions to the ongoing Durga Puja festivities.