Kolkata Metro Railway issues multiple paper-based QR tickets in single transaction

Kolkata: Commuters will now be able to purchase multiple paper-based tickets with QR codes in a single transaction by Kolkata Metro Railway from February 28 (Friday) in all lines except one. At present, only one paper-based QR ticket can be purchased at a time by anyone in a single transaction.

The move will help in reducing the queue length and waiting time for ticketing at the counters. From February 28, up to seven paper-based QR tickets can be purchased in a single transaction on behalf of a commuter, the Metro Railway said in a statement.

This service will be available on all lines except the Purple Line (Joka-Majerhat).

Train services are currently running in these lines-

Blue Line (Dakshineswar-New Garia) Orange Line (New Garia-Ruby Crossing) Green Line (Howrah Maidan-Esplanade) Purple Line corridors of Metro Railway in Kolkata

Kolkata Metro installing power backup system in underground stretch soon

To help commuters safely reach the next station if a coach gets stranded in a tunnel due to a power cut, Kolkata Metro Railway will soon install a battery energy storage system (BESS) at the Central station substation of the 16 km Tollygunge-Dumdum underground stretch, authorities said on Monday.

"In case of a sudden power cut or grid failure, this new system - an amalgamation of inverters and advanced chemistry cell (ACC) batteries - will be useful to haul passenger-packed rakes at a speed of 30 km/hr from mid-tunnel to the next station," it added.

Of the entire Blue Line corridor (Dakshineswar-New Garia) covering a distance of 28 km, the Tollygunge-Dumdum underground stretch is 16 km long.

The new technology, another first-of-its-kind initiative in the country, is aimed at furthering the safety of commuters and improving energy consumption, the statement said.

Instead of waiting in the underground tunnels or on viaducts for restoration of power supply, thousands of passengers can be brought to safety as BESS will immediately be functional during any sudden power outage, it said.