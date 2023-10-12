West Bengal: Kolkata Metro introduces paper-based QR Code ticketing system

Follow us on Image Source : PTI REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE

Kolkata Metro has launched a paper-based QR Code ticketing system on an experimental basis to do away with the problem of missing tokens. The trial run of this system was initiated at Sealdah Metro station on the East-West Corridor. The QR code tickets introduced on Wednesday provide an alternative ticketing system for commuters in Kolkata.

"The problem of missing tokens will cease to exist. We noticed that some people did not return their tokens. Every month we lost approximately one thousand tokens. Secondly, the maintenance and downtime will be reduced to a large extent," Soumitra Biswas (Principal Chief Operations Manager) of Kolkata Metro said speaking to news agency ANI on Wednesday.

Tokens are more expensive than paper-based tickets

He added that tokens are much more expensive than paper-based tickets, and this new ticketing system will help in reducing costs. "With this, the maintenance cost will come down," he said.

Speaking on reducing manpower, he said that the manpower will not be reduced Because these paper tokens will be given from machines and counters as well.

Kaushik Mitra, Chief Public Relations Officer of Metro Railway said that the paper-based QR code ticketing system will start only at Sealdah station on an experimental basis. "If is this successful Kolkata metro will start this system throughout East West Metro Corridor (Green line, Howrah Maidan to Salt Lake The green line is operational from Sealdah to Salt Lake Sector 5 at present," he added.

QR tickets will also be introduced in Blue Line

Mitra said that the QR tickets will also be introduced in the North-South corridor in the Blue Line (Kabi Subhash to Dakshineswar) and Purple Line (Joka to Taratalla). "One can enter and exit the gates by scanning these codes. There will be no problem and less costs. It is user-friendly," Mitra said listing out the advantages of the QR tickets.

Speaking about tokens that were used as tickets, he said that tokens will still be available along with the new QR paper code system. "In future, we will be working on saving time so that one does not need to stand in queues at the counter. We will be making this available in the Automatic Smart Card Recharge Machine," he added.

