14 dead as massive fire breaks out at hotel in Kolkata's Burrabazar The fire is suspected to have caused due to a gas leak in the hotel's kitchen.

Kolkata:

Fourteen people were killed and several others suffered burns after a massive fire gripped a hotel in Kolkata's Burrabazar on Tuesday night.

The fire broke out around 8.30 pm at Hotel Rituraj, located in the Mechua fruit market area of Burrabazar. One hotel staff member died after jumping from the roof in an attempt to escape the blaze.

After the fire was brought under control, firefighters and members of the disaster response team entered the building to search. During this operation, 13 more charred bodies were recovered from different rooms of the hotel.

Police Commissioner Manoj Verma said 14 bodies have been recovered from the hotel while several people were rescued.

A special team has been formed to look into the incident and further investigation is underway, he said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem to the RG Kar Hospital and the Neel Ratan Sarkar Medical College.