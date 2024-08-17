West Bengal government transfers over 40 doctors amid Kolkata rape-murder protest

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.

Kolkata doctor rape-murder: The West Bengal government today (August 17) ordered the transfer of around 43 doctors amid the ongoing nationwide protest. The protests are taking place due to the Kolkata rape-murder case at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. After the government notification regarding the transfers from the Health Department dated August 15 (Thursday) surfaced, the medical fraternity and opposition parties claimed that the transfer of many doctors at one go is a reflection of the state government’s vindictive attitude.

They said these 43 doctors have been penalised for joining the movement spearheaded by the medical students and junior doctors. The United Doctors Front Association (UDFA) also strongly condemned the transfer and claimed that it was an unjust transfer of doctors who supported the protest by medical students and junior doctors.

“These punitive measures will not silence our demands for justice and security. We stand united and resolute in our fight,” said UDFA.

Shehzad Poonawalla on transfer of over 40 doctors amid doctors protest

BJP’s National Spokesman Shehzad Poonawalla said that 43 doctors were transferred by the Trinamool government after they raised their voices for justice in the doctor rape and murder incident.

He also alleged that Kolkata Police is threatening people for speaking against the incident on social media.

“Everyone across the country is outraged and demanding only one thing that the victim must get justice. However, instead of justice, the agenda of the Trinamool government has to save the rapist. They don’t to save the daughter. Trinamool doesn't mean Trinamool Congress, it is 'Taliban Mujhe Chahiye,” Poonawalla wrote on X.