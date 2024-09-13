Junior doctors begin 'Abhaya Clinic' at Swasthya Bhawan amid protests over RG Kar rape-murder case

Follow us on Image Source : ANI One of the telemedicine service camps organised under Abhaya Clinic in Kolkata.

In a poignant response to the recent tragedy at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, junior doctors in Kolkata have launched a clinical camp named 'Abhaya Clinic' at Swasthya Bhawan. This initiative comes amid heightened tensions and protests following the horrific rape-murder incident involving a young medical professional at the hospital.

The 'Abhaya Clinic' has been established in honor of the victim, whose death has sparked widespread outrage and calls for immediate reform. The clinic aims to offer vital telemedicine services to patients, addressing both general health needs and specific medical concerns. Its launch is seen as a symbolic gesture of solidarity and support for victims of violence, as well as a practical measure to enhance healthcare accessibility.

The camps, organised as a mark of the doctors' protest against the trainee doctor's rape and murder at the RG Kar hospital, featured banners that read 'We Want Justice'. Doctors are providing free medical services to people as a means to spread the message of the protest amongst the masses.

The protests by junior doctors have been marked by fervent demands for increased safety measures and systemic reforms within medical institutions. Doctors have staged marches, held rallies, and organised sit-ins to express their anguish and demand justice. Their primary grievances include inadequate security protocols, insufficient support for medical professionals, and the need for a more robust response to incidents of violence.

The establishment of the clinic is viewed as an effort to address both immediate health needs and broader systemic issues. By offering medical services in a community-focused setting, the clinic aims to bridge gaps in healthcare while simultaneously serving as a platform to advocate for necessary reforms.

As the protests continue, the launch of 'Abhaya Clinic' underscores the resilience and dedication of the medical community in the face of adversity, highlighting their commitment to both patient care and social justice.