IndiGo flight sustains damage after catering service vehicle collides with aircraft at Kolkata airport

Kolkata:

An accident was reported at Kolkata Airport on Tuesday night when a catering service vehicle collided with the right engine of a parked IndiGo Airbus A320 aircraft. Reports indicate that the aircraft sustained significant damage in this incident. Indigo said in a statement that the aircraft is grounded and undergoing thorough inspections and necessary maintenance before being cleared for operations.

Here’s what IndiGo said on incident

“A third-party unmanned vehicle on the apron moved and came in contact with a parked IndiGo aircraft at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport, Kolkata. The relevant authorities have been informed. The aircraft is grounded and undergoing thorough inspections and necessary maintenance before being cleared for operations. We will be closely working with the authorities to investigate this. The aircraft was scheduled to operate flight 6E 6663 from Kolkata to Guwahati. An alternate aircraft has been arranged to operate the flight,” IndiGo said.

Airline engineers have started assessing the extent of the damage. According to preliminary estimates, the aircraft may remain out of service for a few days due to the severe damage sustained by the engine.

Airport authorities initiate investigation

Airport authorities have initiated an investigation into the incident. The driver of the catering vehicle has been sent for a medical examination. Authorities are investigating whether the accident was caused by driver fatigue or intoxication.

According to sources, the accident took place around 9:35 pm on Tuesday. At that time, the aircraft was parked in its designated bay. It is reported that an SUV approached the aircraft and struck the rear section of its right engine.