Five tourists from West Bengal killed in road accident Five tourists from West Bengal were killed and five others injured in a road accident in Gujarat’s Surendranagar district when their vehicle collided with a dumper truck.

Five tourists from West Bengal tragically lost their lives, and five others sustained injuries in a road accident in Gujarat's Surendranagar district on Sunday, police reported.

The incident took place around 4:30 PM on a national highway near Navi Morwad village in the Limbdi taluka. According to JN Gamara, sub-inspector at the Chuda police station, the group of tourists were traveling in a Tempo Traveler when the vehicle collided with a dumper truck.

The victims had been returning from a trip to destinations such as Diu and Gir. They were scheduled to catch a flight from Ahmedabad two days later, according to the police official.

Two women and three men died on the spot from the impact of the crash. Five other members of the group were immediately taken to a hospital in Sayla for medical treatment.

The authorities have sent the bodies for post-mortem to determine the exact cause of death. Further investigation into the accident is underway.

(Inputs from PTI)