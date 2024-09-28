Fire engulfs 25 shops at Bidhan market in Bengal's Siliguri

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Burnt shop at Bidhan market

In an unfortunate incident, a fire broke out at Bidhan Market in West Bengal's Siliguri on Sunday morning, the officials said. Soon after the incident, two fire tenders were rushed to the spot. Providing details about the incident, the officials said that the fire started at around 10.30 AM at a cloth shop, from where it quickly spread to five adjoining shops, they said.

No casualties reportes

However, the razing fire engulfed 25 shops in the vicinity later which were destroyed. No casualties were reported in the incident. After hours of effort, the fire was later brought under control. Siliguri Fire Station Fire Officer Ajit Ghosh told the media that the fire had been brought under control. However, 25 shops were damaged.

Garment shops destroyed

Most of the 25 were cloth/readymade garments shops. Ghosh added that an investigation was launched to find out the reason behind the fire. "The fire has been brought under control. Around 25 shops have been damaged. The shops damaged in the fire were mainly cloth/readymade garment shops. The reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained, and an investigation is underway to determine the cause."

14 shops completely burnt

Bidhan Market Joint Secretary Raju Saha told ANI, "A total of 14 shops have been completely burnt, while 11 shops were damaged in the fire. The loss incurred due to the fire is yet to be ascertained."

(With inputs from agencies)

