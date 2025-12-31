ECI directs West Bengal government to release enhanced honorarium for BLOs, warns against 'intimidation' ECI also warned political parties, including the TMC, that any intimidation or harassment of electoral staff including BLOs, Electoral Registration Officers (EROs), Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs), and Observers will not be tolerated.

New Delhi:

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has directed the West Bengal government to immediately release the enhanced honorarium for each Booth Level Officer (BLO) as approved. The ECI emphasized that polling stations will be set up across high-rise buildings, gated communities, and slums to ensure voter access.

The commission also warned political parties, including the Trinamool Congress (TMC), that any intimidation or harassment of electoral staff including BLOs, Electoral Registration Officers (EROs), Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs), and Observers will not be tolerated, and strict action will be taken against offenders.

Banerjee accuses BJP of manipulating electoral rolls

During a public rally in Bankura on Tuesday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee launched a sharp attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), alleging attempts to manipulate electoral rolls under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.

Banerjee claimed the SIR process, which normally takes up to two years, is being rushed into just two months, leaving voters especially marginalized communities vulnerable.

“Poor people are being harassed in the name of SIR before elections,” Banerjee said, alleging that BLOs faced pressure to delete names and even threats of jail if they refused.

She also claimed several BLOs had died due to the pressure.

The Chief Minister warned that nearly 1.5 crore names could be removed from the electoral rolls, disproportionately affecting Rajbanshis, Matuas, and Adivasis. She labeled the exercise a “meaningless and dangerous” attempt to disenfranchise Bengalis, accusing the use of artificial intelligence to arbitrarily remove names.

Banerjee coined a new campaign slogan, “fatafati,” asserting that the TMC would take strong action if any legitimate voter was excluded, including geroaing the Election Commission office in Delhi.