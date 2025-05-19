Cracks appear on walls after explosion in apartment at Titagarh near Kolkata, probe underway Police said there was nobody inside the flat when the blast took place and though nobody was injured, the walls of the flat were blown off as a result of the blast.

Kolkata:

Part of a wall collapsed after explosion in a flat in Titagarh near Kolkata on Monday morning, police said. The incident was reported in the congested ward 4 of Titagrah Municipality in North 24 Parganas district, triggering panic in the area, they said.

DCP IB Jha says, "This morning at around 7 am, Titagarh PS received information about an incident of an explosion. The Police team reached the spot, cordoned off the area and called the FSL team. If no complaint regarding the incident is received, we will file a suo motu case. We have no information about injury to any person. The flat in which this incident occurred was vacant. We are investigating whose possession this flat was under."

Initial probe revealed that the flat was taken on rent by local TMC councillor Arman Mondal, they added.

"There was nobody inside the flat when the blast took place. Though nobody was injured, the walls of the flat were blown off as a result of the blast. It seems that the blast happened due to some explosives kept inside the flat. We have started an investigation," a police officer said.

A shanty beside the apartment was damaged as concrete debris fell on it following the explosion, he said.