CBI arrests TMC youth leader Ashish Pandey in RG Kar financial irregularities case

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV/ONKAR SARKAR Ashish Pandey

RG Kar financial irregularities case: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday arrested TMC youth leader Dr Ashish Pandey, a doctor in connection with the financial irregularities case against RG Kar Medical College's former principal Sandip Ghosh.

Dr Pandey is said to be close to Sandip Ghosh. He was under the probe agency's scanner and was questioned by the CBI on September 30.

5 arrests so far

With Dr Pandey’s arrest, the CBI has arrested five people in connection with the alleged irregularities including Sandeep Ghosh in the case. Ghosh was arrested in the corruption case on September 2 along with two vendors Biplav Singha and Sumon Hazra, and his security guard Afsar Ali Khan. Later the agency took his custody in the August 9 alleged rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor at the medical college in Kolkata.

In its FIR registered on the directions of the Calcutta High Court, the CBI has booked Ghosh and three Kolkata-based private entities Ma Tara Traders of Madhya Jhorehat, Banipur, Howrah; Eshan Cafe of 4/1, Belgachia, and Khama Louha.

The premises of all these entities named in the FIR were searched during the operation. The agency has filed the FIR against Ghosh and the private entities under Indian Penal Code sections 120 B (criminal conspiracy), 420 (cheating) and the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

(With PTI Inputs)

Also Read: West Bengal junior doctors resume total 'cease work' demanding safety, security

Also Read: Kolkata RG Kar row: SC says 'substantial leads' have come into investigation report by CBI, hearing underway