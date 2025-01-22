RG Kar rape-murder case: CBI likely to move HC seeking death penalty for Sanjay Roy, say sources

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO RG Kar rape-murder case: CBI likely to move HC seeking death penalty for Sanjay Roy.

In a significant development, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is set to challenge the lower court’s verdict in the R.G. Kar Medical College rape case. According to sources, the agency plans to move the High Court, seeking the death penalty for the accused.

The West Bengal government has filed an appeal in the Calcutta High Court’s Division Bench, challenging the life imprisonment verdict given to Sanjay Roy in the RG Kar rape and murder case. Attorney General Kishore Dutta approached a bench headed by Justice Debangshu Basak pleading for the death penalty for Roy. The next hearing in the case is set for January 27.

The Sealdah Civil and Criminal Court had sentenced Sanjay Roy to life imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 50,000. Unhappy with the ruling, the state government is aiming to ensure a stiff penalty in this high-profile case.

CM Mamata Banerjee condemns decision, calls for capital punishment

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her dissatisfaction with the court verdict, saying that if the investigation had been entrusted to the Kolkata police, they would have ensured the death penalty. Speaking to reporters in Malda, she said, “We have always demanded capital punishment. For other cases, the Kolkata Police ensured such sentences within 54-60 days. This case was no less serious, and we stand by our demand for the death penalty.”

Victim's family rejects compensation, seeks justice

The victim's father rejected the Rs 17 lakh compensation offered by the court and reiterated his demand for the death penalty. Talking to ANI, he criticised the CBI probe and raised concerns over the flaws in the probe. “We want justice, not compensation. The Kolkata Police caused us more pain than the loss of my daughter. We will continue to fight for justice in higher courts,” he said.

The case remains a sensitive and closely watched matter, with calls for the highest punishment intensifying amid public and political outrage.

Also read | RG Kar rape-murder case: Bengal govt moves Calcutta HC seeking death penalty for accused Sanjay Roy