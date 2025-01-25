BSF seizes consignment of banned cough syrup worth 1.4 crore near India-Bangladesh border

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Representative Image

In a major success against the banned cough syrup smuggling from Bangladesh, the Border Security Force (BSF) seized a huge consignment of 62,200 bottles of Phensedyl cough syrup valued at Rs 1.4 crore.

In a statement, the paramilitary force stated that the consignment was recovered from underground storage tanks by Border Security Force personnel during a raid near the India-Bangladesh Border in West Bengal's Nadia district.

BSF raids Majdia town after tip-off

The raid in Majdia town in the Naghata area of the district was conducted after BSF personnel received a tip-off on Friday. The statement read, "In the operation, a huge consignment of 62,200 bottles of Phensedyl were recovered from three underground storage tanks. The estimated value of the consignment is Rs 1.4 crore.

Three storage tanks recovered

The recovery is being seen as a huge blow to the smuggling attempts in the area, the statement added. The statement further said that out of the three, two storage tanks were built under dense vegetation, while one storage tank was built under a hut made of CGI sheets.

Phensedyl cough syrup banned in India, smuggled to Bangladesh

A BSF spokesperson said more information is being gathered on the network of smugglers. It must be noted that Phensedyl cough syrup is banned in India and is smuggled across the Indo-Bangladesh Border into Bangladesh where it is sold at higher prices.

