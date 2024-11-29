BJP walks out of West Bengal assembly over rejected motion on religious attacks during puja

Follow us on Image Source : PTI West Bengal assembly

On Friday, BJP legislators in the West Bengal Assembly staged a walkout after Speaker Biman Bandyopadhyay rejected their request to table an adjournment motion regarding alleged attacks on religious places during recent pujas. The incident occurred when the BJP members, led by Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, attempted to raise the issue of what they described as widespread violence against religious sites, particularly during Durga Puja, Lakshmi Puja, and Kartik Puja.

As the BJP MLAs sought to bring attention to these alleged attacks, the Speaker turned down their motion, stating that the matter had already been discussed the day before and there was no need for a separate adjournment motion.

"This issue has already been addressed in prior debates. No separate adjournment motion is required," Bandyopadhyay said, triggering a strong reaction from the opposition lawmakers.

In response, around 40 BJP MLAs began raising slogans, holding placards with messages in Bengali. The signs highlighted incidents of violence, stating: "Religious places were attacked during Durga Puja, Lakshmi Puja, and Kartik Puja in Bengal. This cannot be allowed. The state must act."

The protesting legislators also demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, accusing her government of failing to protect religious rights and safeguard the lives and properties of citizens. The BJP members spent about 15 minutes in the House, chanting slogans and demanding justice.

The Speaker responded sternly, warning the BJP legislators, "If you behave in this manner, I will not allow you to raise points in future. I have always believed in giving you space, and you must reciprocate."

After the exchange, the BJP members walked out of the assembly in protest. BJP Chief Whip Shankar Ghosh condemned the Speaker’s decision, accusing the state government of stifling the opposition’s voice. "We wanted to bring an adjournment motion to discuss the attacks on puja pandals in Metiabruz, Falakata, and Beldanga. The situation is alarming. West Bengal is not Bangladesh," Ghosh stated, adding that the Speaker's refusal to allow the debate had left them with no option but to stage the walkout.