Bengal govt announces 'Yuvasathi' unemployment allowance scheme from April 1: All you need to know

Kolkata:

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday announced that her government will launch the 'Yuvasathi' unemployment allowance scheme from April 1 instead of the earlier launch schedule of August. The chief minister said "educated unemployed youth" would receive a monthly allowance of Rs 1,500 under the scheme. Explaining the decision to advance the launch date, she said, "We have decided to start distributing this from April 1 since the financial year starts from April." Assembly elections are due in the state in less than three months.

We had announced three to four schemes: Mamata

"In our (interim) state budget, we had announced three to four schemes. The 'Yuvasathi' programme is for those who have passed the Madhyamik (Class 10 state board) exams and are aged 21-40 years," the CM said.

She also said that beneficiaries of the scheme would continue to be eligible for existing scholarships. "They will be eligible for any scholarship, Aikyasree, Medhasree, smart card schemes like 'Sikhasree' and Swami Vivekananda merit-cum-scholarship," Banerjee said.

She, however, added that those who are already receiving benefits under other state government welfare schemes, apart from the scholarships, would not be eligible for the 'Yuvasathi' scheme.

Mamata says Rs 1,500 will be provided till youths get job

"If they are not receiving funds under any other scheme, Rs 1,500 will be provided till they get job. It will be reviewed after five years," she said. Outlining the application process, the chief minister said the state would organise camps across all assembly constituencies on the lines of the 'Duare Sarkar' outreach programme.

Explaining why applications would not be accepted online, Banerjee said the time is short. "The verification and survey will take some time, and in the process, some may be deprived. We have the entire list of the beneficiaries of those under the Lakshmir Bhandar and Krishak Bondhu.”

The camps will be held from February 15-26, between 10 am and 5 pm, where applicants can submit documents and receive an acknowledgement receipt on the spot. The CM also said multiple departments would be involved in the process.

Banerjee said advertisements would be published in newspapers to create awareness about the scheme. "We have people who are busy with SIR-related work, and they will not be pulled out (for the 'Yuvasathi' scheme)," she said.