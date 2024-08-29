Bengal BJP chief writes to Governor on Mamata's revenge remark, seeks his intervention

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA Sukanta Mujamdar mounted sharp attacks on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

Union Minister and BJP West Bengal President Sukanta Majumdar on Thursday slammed CM Mamata Banerjee for inciting violence in Kolkata and wrote to Governor CV Ananda Bose, seeking intervention in the matter.

Labelling Mamata for resorting to 'anti-national' rhetoric, state president Sukanta Majumdar said that the Bengal CM is trying to play the game of 'revenge politics'.

He sought 'prompt and decisive action' to 'safeguard the interest' of the people of Bengal.

In his letter to the Governor, he highlighted the 'seeking revenge' remark made by Mamata Banerjee and wrote, "I am writing to bring to your urgent attention the recent statements made by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during her address to the Student Wing of TMC in Kolkata. She brazenly incited the gathering by declaring, 'I never sought revenge, but now, do what needs to be done.' This blatant endorsement of revenge politics from the state's highest office is concerning. Furthermore, she also made inflammatory remarks, stating - Remember, if Bengal burns, then Assam, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, and Delhi will also burn. This is not the voice of a person in a constitutional position; it is the rhetoric of an anti-national." the letter reads.

'I respectfully urge you to recognise the gravity of this situation and initiate appropriate measures to address it judiciously," he added.

At the Trinamool Congress Chhatra Parishad (TMCP) foundation day rally on Wednesday, Mamata Banerjee said, “The time has come to resist and protest when you are insulted. When faced with ugly attacks, do not take it lying down. How you respond is up to you.”

Calling for her immediate resignation, the BJP leader said that Mamata Banerjee no longer deserves to hold such an important position.

Mamata's statements criticising the saffron party came in as BJP has been leading protests over the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at Kolkata's R G Kar Medical College and Hospital.

(Inputs from PTI)