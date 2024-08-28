Bengal Bandh: Airlines issue travel advisory to passengers about traffic congestion, check guidelines

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Protests continue in West Bengal during 12-hour bandh.

Major airlines, including Vistara, IndiGo and SpiceJet, on Wednesday issued travel advisory for people travelling from Kolkata in view of the 12-hour bandh call given by the Bharatiya Janata Party. The airline in the advisory said the passengers may experience road bloackages and diversions. Notably, these airlines sent out travel advisories alerting passengers about possible local transport issues, road blockages, diversions, traffic congestion

These airlines also urged the passengers to monitor road conditions and their flight status on Wednesday (August 28). The development comes as a 12-hour bandh has been called by the BJP in West Bengal from 6 am to 6 pm to protest police action ON protesters during the ‘Nabanna Abhijan’ rally a day before.

“TravelAdvisory: Local transport in West Bengal may be disrupted as a result of the BanglaBandh declared for tomorrow, 28th Aug’24. Passengers are advised to monitor their local traffic conditions and keep a check on flight status via https://shorturl.at/6KfRe and allow themselves sufficient time for the journey to the airport,” SpiceJet said on its social media handle on X.

“6ETravelAdvisory: Customers who have their travel planned from Kolkata, may experience road blockages and diversions en route the airport. Please plan your journey with extra travel time to ensure a smooth trip. Do keep a tab on your flight status too https://bit.ly/3DNYJqj,” IndiGo issued an alert on X.

“TravelUpdate: Traffic congestion and slow vehicle movement are expected en route to Kolkata Airport on August 28th. Customers are advised to allow more time for their journey to the airport. Thank you,” Vistara informed its passengers on X.

In the meantime, the Kolkata Traffic Police issued a notification in connection with the ‘Nabanna Abhijan’ rally along with updates on August 25, and there was no such advisory for the ‘Bengal Bandh’ on its social media handle on X.

The normal life in West Bengal was partially affected on Wednesday due to a 12-hour shutdown called by the BJP. Rail and road blockades were witnessed at several places in the state since the early morning which affected public transport services, inconveniencing people.

In state capital Kolkata, the usual weekday flurry was missing with a lesser number of buses, auto-rickshaws and taxis plying. Private vehicles were also significantly less, even as markets and shops remained open as usual.

Schools and colleges were open, though the number of students was lesser. In many private offices, attendance was low with employees asked to work from home. However, attendance was as usual in government offices.