Amit Shah accuses Mamata Banerjee of opposing ‘Operation Sindoor’ to appease minority voters

Amit Shah, Union Home Minister, on Sunday (June 1) launched a strong critique of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, accusing her of opposing both 'Operation Sindoor' and the 'Waqf Amendment Act' to appease the Muslim vote bank. Speaking to party leaders and workers in Kolkata, HM Shah condemned CM Banerjee’s stance, stating, “To appease the Muslim vote bank, Mamata didi opposed Operation Sindoor, thereby disrespecting the mothers and sisters of this country. In the upcoming 2026 assembly elections, the women of the state will teach the Chief Minister and the Trinamool Congress (TMC) a lesson for their criticism of Operation Sindoor.”

Mamata Banerjee cannot stop infiltration: Shah

Addressing the BJP workers meeting, Amit Shah said, "...The elections of West Bengal will not only decide Bengal's future, but it is also associated with national security. Mamata Banerjee has opened the nations borders for Bangladeshis. She is allowing infiltration... Mamata Banerjee cannot stop infiltration; only a Lotus government can do that. We have asked her for land to create the fence... She is not providing land at the borders, so that infiltration continues, and her vote bank keeps increasing, and your nephew becomes the CM after you. But this is not going to happen...".

Banerjee had previously accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP of politicising Operation Sindoor- the Centre’s military response to the April 22 terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.

Mamata Banerjee's time is coming to an end: Amit Shah

During his speech at the Netaji Indoor Stadium, Amit Shah confidently asserted that the BJP will form the government in West Bengal in 2026. He reflected on the state's political history, saying, “For years, Bengal was under communist rule. Later, Mamata Banerjee came to power with the slogan ‘Maa, Maati, Maanush.’ However, under her leadership, the state has witnessed increased infiltration, crimes against women, rising criminal activities, bomb blasts, and a decline in moral values affecting the Hindu community.”

Shah further highlighted the violence faced by BJP workers, stating, “Hundreds of BJP workers have lost their lives since Mamata Banerjee became Chief Minister. Didi, your time is coming to an end. The BJP will form the government in 2026.” He emphasised the party’s agenda for the state, saying, “We must establish the BJP government in West Bengal to halt infiltration, curb corruption, and stop the exodus of Hindus.”

Communal riots in Murshidabad

On the communal riots that erupted in Murshidabad in April over protests against the Waqf law, Shah alleged involvement of senior Trinamool Congress leaders, calling the violence “state-sponsored.” He added that despite repeated requests from the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Bengal government did not permit the deployment of the Border Security Force (BSF) to contain the riots, allowing the unrest to continue.

The riots resulted in at least three deaths and multiple injuries. Shah further criticised Mamata Banerjee for opposing the Waqf Amendment Act, accusing her of engaging in appeasement politics. He also accused the TMC government of facilitating illegal infiltration from Bangladesh, asserting, “Mamata Banerjee has opened Bengal’s borders to Bangladeshis. Only the BJP can stop infiltration.”

Shah accuses Bengal govt of not providing BSF with necessary land to operate effectively

Responding to TMC’s criticism of BSF’s failure to curb infiltration, Shah highlighted that the Bengal government has not provided the BSF with the necessary land to effectively operate. “Once the state government allocates the required land to BSF, infiltration will be stopped,” he said, adding, “However, the ruling party in Bengal refuses to do so, as it wants infiltration to continue to maintain its hold on power.”

"...There was violence in Murshidabad. The Home Ministry insisted on calling the BSF, but they did not... Our party workers went to the HC, and after the court order, the BSF came and protected the Hindus... Mamata Banerjee's minister abused the BSF, and your leaders were standing there and encouraging the rioters. The ministers of the Bengal government were involved in these riots. This was a state-sponsored riot which caused injustice to the Hindus... Mamata Didi has crossed all limits of Muslim appeasement...".