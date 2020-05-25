Monday, May 25, 2020
     
  Salman Khan has special surprise for fans on Eid

Salman Khan has special surprise for fans on Eid

As lockdown has changed everyone's plans for 2020, Superstar Salman Khan, who treats his fans with a special Eid release every year, helped the needy on the holy occasion. Get to know all about it right here.

