Kangana Ranaut reacts to CAA protests

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 24, 2019 16:36 IST ]

Kangana Ranaut slams protestors for violence during CAA protests. Kangana says in a country like India where only 3 percent of population pay taxes, no one should be allowed to destroy public property.

