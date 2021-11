Published on: November 26, 2021 0:04 IST

'Illegal 2' actor Tanuj Virwani feels OTT cannot match the cinematic experience

Actor Tanuj Virwani, who is gearing for his upcoming web show, 'Illegal 2', feels that while OTT has given more opportunities to the actors it cannot match the cinematic experience. In addition to this, he also shared details about his character in the show and how it is different from the roles he has done so far.