Updated on: December 09, 2021 13:20 IST

Exclusive: Ashish Chanchlani on his bonding with CarryMinati

In an exclusive interview with India TV correspondent Jyoti Jaiswal, Ashish Chanchlani talked about his relationship with Youtuber CarryMinati. He said that he is good friends with him. Ashish also talked about his upcoming show 'Loan Scam' which is going to stream on Amazon Mini TV.