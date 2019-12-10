Tuesday, December 10, 2019
     
  Deepika Padukone's emotional moment at Chhapaak trailer launch

Deepika Padukone’s emotional moment at Chhapaak trailer launch

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 10, 2019 14:32 IST ]

Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone couldn’t hold back her tears when asked about her character Malti from Chhapaak.

