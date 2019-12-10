Tuesday, December 10, 2019
     
Deepika Padukone breaks down at the trailer launch of 'Chhapaak'

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 10, 2019 23:20 IST ]

The trailer of Deepika Padukone's upcoming film Chhapaak has been launched. Deepika got emotional at the trailer launch. The actress will be seen playing the role of Acid Attack survivor in the film.

