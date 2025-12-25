'You'll know who we are now': Attackers told Aligarh Muslim University teacher before cold blooded murder Danish was following his daily routine of visiting the canteen area in the evening for tea and a walk when the attackers, who were already lying in wait, confronted him and shot 4-5 rounds, killing him.

Aligarh:

A computer teacher at a school located inside the Aligarh Muslim University campus was shot dead by unidentified assailants in a targeted attack on Wednesday evening, police said. The attackers reportedly told the victim that he will now know who they are before shooting him in cold blood.

The incident occurred near the canteen close to the Maulana Azad Library, a busy area within the AMU campus. The victim has been identified as Rao Danish, a computer teacher at ABK School, which operates within the university premises.

Planned killing, multiple rounds fired

According to police sources, Danish was following his daily routine of visiting the canteen area in the evening for tea and a walk when the attackers, who were already lying in wait, confronted him. Before opening fire, the assailants allegedly said, “Now you will know who we are," and then fired 4 to 5 shots at him.

Danish was rushed to the AMU Medical College in a critical condition, where doctors declared him dead.

Investigators believe the attackers had conducted prior reconnaissance, tracked Danish’s movements and planned the attack in advance. Police said Danish had been working as a computer teacher at ABK School since 2015.

Search on for killers

Initial information suggests that the assailants fled the scene on a scooter, though the exact escape route is yet to be established. CCTV footage from the campus and surrounding areas is being examined to identify the attackers and trace their movement after the crime.

Sources indicated that 3 young men were involved in carrying out the killing. However, their identities have not yet been established.

Police are probing whether Danish had any personal enmity or was involved in a dispute that could have led to the killing. Multiple teams have been formed to investigate the case from all angles, officials said.

The victim’s family has so far declined to speak to the media. Police said the motive behind the murder is expected to become clearer once the accused are arrested.

The incident has sent shockwaves through the AMU campus, raising concerns over safety within the university premises.

