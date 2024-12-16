Yogi govt crackdowns on Sambhal electricity theft: 1,250 cases registered, Rs 5.2 crore fine imposed

Follow us on Image Source : PTI An electricity department official during a crackdown on power theft in Sambhal

Sambhal electricity theft: Over the past three months, the Uttar Pradesh Police in Sambhal district have registered 1,250 FIRs related to electricity theft, imposing fines amounting to Rs 5.2 crore, said officials on Monday. In just the last two days, authorities registered 90 FIRs in cases of electricity theft, which included instances at four mosques and one madrasa. The total fines imposed during this period amounted to approximately Rs 1.75 crore.

Electricity theft from mosques and madrasas

Earlier, large-scale electricity theft was uncovered in mosques, madrasas, and residential areas of Sambhal, prompting authorities to intensify their crackdown. The District Magistrate (DM) and Superintendent of Police (SP) conducted an early morning raid at 5 a.m. in the Nakhasa and Deepasrai areas of Sambhal Sadar. During the operation, equipment used for electricity theft was discovered from a mosque.

After the raid, DM Dr Rajendra Pensia had said that such a campaign would be run against electricity theft and that electricity theft would not be possible in even a single house. The DM had said, "About 150-200 houses have been caught stealing electricity. Electricity theft has been caught in mosques, madrasas and houses. An FIR will be registered against those who steal electricity and recovery will also be made from them."

The DM had said that he had come to check the loudspeaker at 5 am. He saw that there was a large scale illegal connection in the area. "During the investigation, electricity theft was detected on a large scale. We have checked about 150-200 houses and 5-6 mosques around it. Electricity theft has been detected. The administration found a large amount of electric wires and other equipment from a mosque. Electricity was being stolen in the surrounding area with this," he added.

Temple reopened in Sambhal after 45 years

Meanwhile, a Lord Shiva temple in the Khaggu Sarai area of Sambhal, which had reportedly been closed since 1978, was reopened recently, according to Vishnu Sharan Rastogi, the patron of the Nagar Hindu Sabha.

Additional SP Shrish Chandra said, "During checking it was found that some people had encroached upon the temple by constructing houses...The temple has been cleaned and action will be taken against those who encroached upon the temple...There are idols of Lord Shiva and Lord Hanuman in the temple...Hindu families used to live in this area and due to some reasons, they left the area...There is information about an ancient well also near the temple..."

