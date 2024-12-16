Sambhal temple: Idols, including Lord Ganesha statue, found in sacred well during digging

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Three statues are found in the sacred well during digging in Sambhal

The Bhasma Shankar temple, which houses an idol of Lord Hanuman and a Shivling in the news since it was found locked during an anti-encroachment drive in a violence-hit area in the Sambhal district, Uttar Pradesh. The Sambhal administration on Friday reopened a temple locked since 1978 following communal riots in the town. The authorities also found a sacred well near the temple. In the latest development, three idols, including a statue of Lord Ganesha were found in the damaged well.

Administration writes to ASI for carbon dating, steps up security at site

Meanwhile, the Sambhal district administration wrote to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) for carbon dating of the Bhasma Shankar temple, including the well there, officials said on Sunday, days after the reopening of the temple.

Ancient temple draws devotees

As the news about finding a locked temple broke out, people in a large number are arriving there to offer prayers. Worshippers started visiting the temple and it is being guarded round the clock.

"This is the temple of Kartik Mahadev. A well has been found here. This is Amrit Koop. Security guards have been permanently posted here and CCTV cameras have also been installed. Puja has also started in the temple. There is encroachment here, which is being removed," District Magistrate Rajender Pensiya said.

"We have written a letter to ASI for carbon dating of the temple and the well," he added.

Carbon dating is a method used to determine the age of archaeological artefacts from ancient sites.

Superintendent of Police Krishan Kumar said that all roads leading to the temple have been covered with CCTV cameras and a control room is also being set up there.

"There will be round-the-clock security in the temple and permanent police deployment is being ensured," the SP said.

Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) personnel have been posted at the site.

Reopened Sambhal temple represents truth of our history: CM Adityanath

As authorities reopened the locked ancienct, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said the temple did not reappear overnight and represents "our enduring heritage and the truth of our history".

Speaking at a private event on Kumbh, the chief minister highlighted the tragic incidents that took place 46 years ago in Sambhal where innocent people lost their lives to "barbaric violence", and questioned, "Why have perpetrators of the massacre not been brought to justice even after decades?"

He criticised those who seek to "suppress the truth and tarnish cultural events" like the Kumbh, asserting that voices of truth often face threats and efforts to silence them.

He emphasised the historic significance of the temple, which included an ancient idol of Bajrang Bali and a Jyotirlinga. "This temple did not reappear overnight. It represents our enduring heritage and the truth of our history," he said.

(With PTI inputs)