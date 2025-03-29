Yogi govt bans meat sales near religious sites, shuts illegal slaughterhouses ahead of Navratri Animal slaughter and meat sales will be completely banned on April 6. Strict action has been ordered against violators under the UP Municipal Corporation Act and the Food Safety Act.

The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday announced that the sale of meat and eggs will be prohibited near religious places to maintain the sanctity of the area during Navratri. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also ordered a complete shutdown of illegal slaughterhouses. Meat sale will be completely banned within 500 meters of religious places.

A special district-level committee has been formed, including police, health and food safety officials, who will monitor this especially on Ram Navami. Animal slaughter and meat sales will be completely banned on April 6. Strict action has been ordered against violators under the UP Municipal Corporation Act and the Food Safety Act.

Reinstatement of 2014 and 2017 orders

Citing the orders issued in 2014 and 2017, the Yogi government has clarified that illegal animal slaughter and meat sale near religious places will be completely banned. To make this decision effective, district-level committees have been formed under the chairmanship of District Magistrates. These will include officials from the Police, Pollution Control Board, Animal Husbandry Department, Transport Department, Labor Department, Health Department and Food Safety Administration.

Special monitoring on Ram Navami

Special restrictions will come into force on the day of Ram Navami on 6 April 2025; on this day animal slaughter and meat sale will be completely banned. Under the provisions of the UP Municipal Corporation Act 1959 and Food Safety Act 2006 and 2011, the Yogi government has directed the officials to take strict punitive action against the violators.

Further measures for religious harmony

In addition to the crackdown on illegal slaughterhouses and the meat sale ban, CM Adityanath has also called for uninterrupted 24-hour power supply throughout the state during the festival period, particularly for Chaitra Navratri, to ensure a seamless experience for the public.

The Urban Development and Rural Development Departments have been instructed to run special campaigns focusing on cleanliness around temples and religious sites. Additional sanitation workers will be deployed to ensure the areas are kept hygienic, while the police will implement robust crowd management plans to maintain safety during the festivities.

The Yogi government's decision reiterates its commitment to upholding religious harmony, maintaining public order, and ensuring a peaceful environment during major religious celebrations in the state.