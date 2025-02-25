CM Yogi slams SP over health services during Akhilesh's term, lists his government's achievements Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasised the success of Mahakumbh saying that over 63 crore devotees have taken holy dip during the grand religious gathering in Prayagraj. He said that Mahakumbh brought three pilgrimage sites - Kashi, Mathura and Ayodhya- together.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday addressed the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council during the budget session. During his address, CM Yogi lashed out at the Samajwadi Party saying that during their government's tenure, every scheme was named Samajwadi while in his government all the schemes are for the people and benefit all.

He said, "Today there is a medical college in every district, medical staff is appointed, health fairs are being organised, blood banks are being established in every district, technical personnel are being appointed."

CM Yogi added, "Medical staff is appointed in SGPGI, our government has built 8 blocks in SGPGI, it is functioning as a 1200 bed hospital."

Mahakumbh made 'Panchteerth' in state

Meanwhile, he also lauded the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj. He said that Mahakumbh made 'Panchteerth' in the state as it brought five pilgrimage sites in the states - Kashi, Mathura, Ayodhya, Gorakhpur and Vrindavan- together.

He added that Prayagraj has shown the mirror to the people, those who were opposed. "Go through the tweets of Samajwadi Party leaders and leftists in the past month. On their handles, you will only see the lack of Mahakumbh, and dirt, there will be no discussion about the grandeur of Mahakumbh. At the same time, Sanatanis have answered all these by reaching Prayagraj in crores. The deaths in Maha Kumbh are unfortunate," added CM Yogi

He reiterated his assembly remark and said, "Devotees found God in Maha Kumbh, devotees got good arrangements. Hungry stomachs got food. Tourists got the grandeur of Maha Kumbh. But the leftists did not see all this in it."

Meanwhile, CM Yogi also expressed grief over the stampede and deaths but highlighted a significant achievement in joining the lost families people. He said, "Due to the Digital Kumbh, 28,000 missing people were found back and joined with their families."

He also took a jibe at the opposition for calling Akshay Vat corridor Akbar's fort. He said, "The Akshayvat Corridor of Prayagraj is called the fort of their leader Akbar, Akshayvat is mentioned in the Vedas, when did Akbar's tenure start...!!"