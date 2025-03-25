Yogi Adityanath on Kunal Kamra row: 'Freedom of expression not meant for personal attacks on others' Highlighting the controversy over Kunal Kamra's remarks that led to Shiv Sena workers vandalising the studio in Mumbai, Yogi Adityanath said it is unfortunate that people have treated freedom of speech as a birthright to divide the country further.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday slammed comedian Kunal Kamra over his traitor jab at Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and said it was unfortunate that some people treated freedom of speech as a "birthright".

Highlighting the whole controversy over Kunal Kamra's remarks that led to Shiv Sena workers vandalising the studio in Mumbai, Yogi Adityanath said freedom of expression was not meant for personal attacks on others.

The Chief Minister said, "It is unfortunate that people have treated freedom of speech as a birthright to divide the country further.”

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra's Khar Police sent a summon to Kunal Kamra, asking him to appear before the investigating officer. As per Mumbai Police, Kunal is not in Mumbai right now.

The MIDC police had registered an FIR against Kunal Kamra for his remarks during a stand-up comedy show, which was transferred to Khar police for further investigation. This comes after Kunal Kamra allegedly made disparaging remarks against Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, in his latest standup comedy special.

Following this, the Shiv Sena workers vandalised the Mumbai venue after Kamra's remarks about Eknath Shinde on Sunday.

Meanwhile, standup artiste Kunal Kamra released a statement on his official social media handle and stated that he would not "apologise" for his act.

Reacting to the ongoing tussle due to his remarks about Eknath Shinde in his latest YouTube video, Kamra stated that an entertainment venue is merely a platform and is not "responsible" for his comedy.

"An entertainment venue is merely a platform. A space for all sorts of shows. Habitat (or any other venue) is not responsible for my comedy, nor does it have any power or control over what I say or do. Neither does any political party. Attacking a venue for a comedian's words is as senseless as overturning a lorry carrying tomatoes because you didn't like the butter chicken you were served," Kamra's statement read.