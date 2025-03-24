Yogi govt completes 8 years in office, CM highlights 'double engine' development model Addressing the media, the Chief Minister reflected on the journey of his government and emphasised the transformative progress achieved through the 'double engine' model of governance --referring to the synergy between the state and central governments.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday held a press conference as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) completed eight years in power in the state. Addressing the media, the Chief Minister reflected on the journey of his government and emphasised the transformative progress achieved through the 'double engine' model of governance -- referring to the synergy between the state and central governments. He also credited this model for driving development, strengthening public service delivery, and ensuring security and good governance across Uttar Pradesh.

During the press meet, CM Yogi also presented a comprehensive report card of his government’s achievements and extended heartfelt thanks to the people of the state for their continued support and trust. Meanwhile, several events have been organised across the state to celebrate the completion of eight years under the principles of Seva (service), Suraksha (security), and Sushasan (good governance).

"Under the inspirational guidance of Prime Minister Modi, the double-engine government in Uttar Pradesh has completed eight years based on the principles of service, security, and good governance. I extend heartfelt thanks to the 25 crore people of the state for their unwavering support," said CM Yogi.

From anarchy to agricultural leadership

Reflecting on the state's situation eight years ago, CM Yogi described it as a period of chaos and lawlessness. "There was an atmosphere of anarchy and a crisis of identity in Uttar Pradesh. The state was once considered 'BIMARU' -- daughters and businessmen felt unsafe, and farmers were driven to suicide. But with the change in government, everything changed. Today, UP leads the nation in agriculture, and we have ensured the welfare of farmers," he asserted. The Chief Minister also shed light on law enforcement improvements, stating that the state now houses the country's largest police training centre. "We have recruited over 2.16 lakh police personnel to strengthen law and order," he added.

On welfare of youth and women

CM Yogi highlighted the shift from lawlessness to stability, stating that the double-engine government has worked relentlessly for the welfare of youth and women. “Earlier, daughters and traders felt unsafe. Today, safety is guaranteed. In these eight years, the public has extended overwhelming support, and we’ve repaid that trust through consistent governance,” he said.

'State emerging as growth engine'

Yogi Adityanath credited the systematic rollout of government schemes for the state's emergence as a growth engine of the Indian economy. "Before 2017, agriculture was a neglected sector in UP despite our natural abundance. Today, we have changed that narrative. With a remarkable 13.5% growth in agriculture, the state’s GDP has seen a 28% boost,” he added. He said the journey began with the first cabinet decision in 2017—waiving Rs 36,000 crore in farm loans—marking a strong commitment to the welfare of farmers and laying the foundation for a flourishing rural economy.

Eight years of Yogi govt

Marking the completion of eight years of the Yogi Adityanath-led government in Uttar Pradesh, the BJP has launched a state-wide celebration titled 'Utsav’, which kicked off on Monday and will continue till April 14. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced that development milestones achieved under the current government will be celebrated as 'Vikas Utsav' from March 25 to 27 at every district headquarters in Uttar Pradesh. The three-day programme will honour beneficiaries from all walks of life —youth, women, and entrepreneurs -- reflecting the inclusive approach of the state’s development model. The campaign aims to connect with citizens across districts through various public outreach programmes while highlighting the government’s key achievements.

