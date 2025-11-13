Yogi Adityanath government's decision paves way for safer night shifts for women in Uttar Pradesh Uttar Pradesh: The new directive allows women employees to work for up to six days a week, easing earlier restrictions on work shifts and schedules. In a major revision, the overtime cap has been increased from 75 to 144 hours per quarter, with wages to be paid at double the regular rate.

Lucknow:

In a significant reform aimed at enhancing women’s participation in the workforce, the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government has issued a Gazette order permitting women to work night shifts between 7:00 pm and 6:00 am. The move, hailed as a progressive step toward gender equality, allows women to work during late hours provided they give formal consent.

Safety and fair pay at the core

The government’s order lays out a robust framework to ensure the safety and welfare of women employees. Employers are required to provide adequate workplace safety measures, including CCTV surveillance, female security guards, and dedicated transport facilities for women working in night shifts. Additionally, women will now be entitled to double wages for work done during these hours.

Extended working rights and overtime limit

The order permits women employees to work up to six days a week, extending the previous restrictions on shifts and workload. Notably, the maximum permissible overtime limit has been raised from 75 hours to 144 hours per quarter, with payment at double the normal wage rate. This adjustment aims to boost both flexibility and compensation for women in industrial and corporate sectors.

Inclusion of hazardous industries

Breaking previous limitations, the Yogi government’s directive extends to 29 categories of hazardous industries where women are now allowed to work, marking a major shift from earlier restrictions. This inclusion is seen as part of the administration’s continued efforts to integrate women into diverse professional roles across sectors once deemed unsafe or unsuitable.

Broader push for women’s empowerment

The decision aligns with a growing national trend to expand women’s employment rights. Similar initiatives were recently observed in Delhi, where Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced the removal of restrictions preventing women from working night shifts across shops and commercial establishments. The Delhi notification, formalised under the Shops and Establishments Act of 1954, was lauded as an overdue reform in the pursuit of workplace equality.

Implementation and oversight

Officials have stated that strict monitoring will accompany the enforcement of the new rules in Uttar Pradesh. Employers found violating safety or wage provisions may face legal action under relevant labour laws. The government maintains that such measures are essential to ensure women can work confidently in all sectors, irrespective of timing or environment.