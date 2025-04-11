YEIDA begins construction of ramps connecting Yamuna Expressway to Film City | Details here The interchanges are being built on both sides of the road near Bhagpur village at a cost of Rs 3.5 crore. The project includes the construction of a total of four ramps, with two ramps being built in the first phase of the project.

Construction work for the two ramps on the Yamuna Expressway began to ensure smooth connectivity for the upcoming International Film City in Noida’s Sector 21, officials said. The project being built by the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) is located at the 26.4 kilometre mark from the expressway’s zero point.

The interchanges are being built on both sides of the road near Bhagpur village at a cost of Rs 3.5 crore. The project includes the construction of a total of four ramps, with two ramps being built in the first phase of the project.

The remaining ramps will be built at a similar cost during the second phase. The ramps will enable smooth connectivity and direct access to the proposed Film City

“The descending ramp will be 673 metres long, and the ascending ramp will measure 625 metres. Both interchanges, having three lanes, are expected to be complete within a year. This direct access is being built to ensure smooth connectivity to the Film City, which currently lacks any direct link to the Yamuna Expressway. The underpass already constructed in Bhagpur will further aid in uninterrupted traffic movement,” Yeida chief executive officer Arun Vir Singh said, reported the Hindustan Times.

YEIDA to provide two road links

YEIDA has also provided two road links from the 130-metre-wide service road to facilitate ongoing preparations at the site. The project, spread over 1,000 acres, will cover 230 acres in the first phase at a cost of Rs 1,510 crore over a span of eight years.

“Construction of the two ramps marks a key step towards enhancing the region’s connectivity and supporting the Film City’s emergence as a major creative and economic landmark in Uttar Pradesh,” Singh said.

YEIDA to establish 'New Agra Urban Center'

After the approval of Master Plan-2031 by the Uttar Pradesh government, YEIDA has accelerated the work on the 'New Agra' project. YEIDA is going to establish a new city named 'New Agra Urban Center' in Mathura and Agra. This proposed city, which will be developed in about 12,000 hectares, will have a special focus on residential, industrial, commercial and tourist development.