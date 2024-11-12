Women trapped as soil mound collapses in Kasganj, CM Yogi Adityanath takes cognisance

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Screengrab

A tragic incident occurred in Kasganj district on Tuesday when a large mound of soil collapsed, burying some women beneath. The women had reportedly gathered at the site to collect soil for use in their homes when the mound, which appeared stable, gave way. Rescue operations are currently underway, and details of the number of casualties and injured are still awaited.

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath, has expressed his deep sorrow over the incident. He has taken cognizance of the situation and offered condolences to the families of the victims. The Chief Minister has also directed district authorities to ensure that the injured are immediately transported to the hospital and provided with necessary medical treatment.

The incident took place in the rural outskirts of Kasganj, where soil collection is a common practice among local women for various household needs. Authorities are currently working to ascertain the cause of the soil mound collapse and have initiated an investigation into the incident.

As emergency teams continue their rescue efforts, the local administration is making all efforts to provide immediate assistance to the affected families.

Further updates are expected as the situation develops.