Mahakumbh: What is 'Sangam Nose', the most sacred point for dip that triggered stampede in Prayagraj

Kumbh Mela 2025: A devastating stampede at the 'Sangam Nose' area of the Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj claimed at least 30 lives and left 60 others injured in the early hours of Wednesday. The tragedy occurred as millions of pilgrims rushed to take a holy dip on Mauni Amavasya, one of the most sacred bathing days of the grand religious gathering. Several hours after the incident took place between 1-2 am, Maha Kumbh DIG Vaibhav Krishna gave the details of the casualties at a press conference on Wednesday evening.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered his condolences to the devotees who lost their family members in the stampede, describing the tragedy as "extremely saddening". Later in the night, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced a three-member judicial commission, comprising Justice Harsh Kumar, former DG VK Gupta and retd IAS VK Singh to look into the reasons behind the stampede. He also announced an ex gratia of Rs 25 lakh each for the kin of the deceased.

What is 'Sangam Nose'?

While the term 'Sangam Nose' is widely mentioned during Kumbh Mela, many people remain unaware of its true significance and its deep connection with the royal Akharas. 'Sangam Nose' is the sacred confluence point where the Ganga, Yamuna, and the invisible Saraswati rivers meet. Here, the Ganga’s water appears slightly muddy, while the Yamuna’s water has a bluish tint—both distinctly visible as they merge. The Yamuna eventually dissolves into the Ganga at this point, and the combined flow continues toward the Bay of Bengal. The Tikona Ghat, situated directly in front of the confluence, is what is known as the 'Sangam Nose'.

A sacred spot reserved for saints

Due to natural erosion, the shape of the ghat keeps changing which makes the 'Sangam Nose' a sloping bank. During grand religious gatherings like Kumbh and Mahakumbh, this area is exclusively reserved for saints of the royal Akharas for their Amrit/Shahi Snan (royal bath). Ths area also gets barricaded to restrict the entry for common devotees. While the saints perform religious rituals and take the Amrit Snan here, general pilgrims take a dip at other ghats or reach the main confluence via boats.

Not just during Mahakumbh, but even during Prayagraj’s annual Magh Mela, the 'Sangam Nose' hosts special congregations of saints on auspicious occasions such as Paush Purnima, Makar Sankranti, Ekadashi, Mauni Amavasya, Vasant Panchami, Achala Saptami, Maghi Purnima, and Maha Shivratri. On other days, general devotees are allowed to take a holy dip at this spiritually charged confluence point.

Mahakumbh 2025

Maha Kumbh is one of the largest and most significant religious congregations in the world, held every 12 years at one of four locations in India. Uttar Pradesh police deployed over 10,000 personnel, including local police and paramilitary forces for the event's security. The next key 'snan' dates are: February 3 (Basant Panchami - Third Shahi Snan), February 12 (Maghi Purnima), and February 26 (Maha Shivaratri).

