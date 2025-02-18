We never stop education, we are people who distribute laptops: Akhilesh Yadav hits out at Yogi Adityanath The reaction from Akhilesh came after Adityanath hit out at the Samajwadi Party, saying its leaders sent their children to learn English language but tell others to learn Urdu and force them to become 'Kathmullah' and Maulvis.

Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday responded to the Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, saying that they never stop for education and they are the people who distribute laptops.

The reaction from Akhilesh came after Adityanath hit out at the Samajwadi Party, saying its leaders sent their children to learn English language but tell others to learn Urdu and force them to become 'Kathmullah' and Maulvis.

Responding to this comment, Akhilesh said "Becoming both a 'Maulana' and 'Yogi' are good. “But becoming a bad Yogi is not good. If we talk about education, Samajwadi Party distributed laptops during its term. I bet, that you can find 100-200 laptops in the ward where CM lives. We never stop education, we are the people who distribute laptops," the SP chief said.