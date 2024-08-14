VIDEO: Ayodhya administration junks reports of theft of thousands of lights installed on Ram Path

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Lights installed on Ram Path

In a shocking incident thieves have stolen 3,800 'bamboo lights' and 36 'gobo projector lights' worth more than Rs 50 lakh installed on Ram Path and Bhakti Path leading to Ram Lalla's temple in Ayodhya - the most important and secure place in Ayodhya. These were installed for the decoration purposes of the consecration ceremony of Ram Temple. The Ayodhya administration has however refused reports of theft.

Under the contract given by the Ayodhya Development Authority, 6,400 'bamboo lights' were installed on the trees of Rampath and 96 'gobo projector' lights on Bhaktipath by the firms Yash Enterprises and Krishna Automobiles. According to the firm's representative Shekhar Sharma, 3,800 'bamboo lights' and 36 'gobo projector lights' installed on Rampath and Bhaktipath have been stolen. A case has been registered by him at the Ram Janmabhoomi police station.

Theft first reported in May

According to the complaint given to the police, "6,400 bamboo lights were installed on Rampath and 96 gobo projector lights on Bhakti Path. All the lights were installed by March 19, but after inspection on May 9, it was found that some lights were missing. According to the complaint lodged, it was accepted that the firm came to know about this theft in May, but the case was registered on August 9, two months after the theft. Police are investigating the matter.

The working agency Yash Enterprises has complained online on UPCOP about the theft of 3800 bamboo lights and 36 gobo projector lights, but according to Divisional Commissioner Gaurav Dayal, no light of any kind has been stolen from Rampath. Some elemental lights were installed.