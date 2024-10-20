Varanasi is witnessing 'festival of development' ahead of Dhanteras, Diwali, Chhath Puja: PM Modi

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the gathering during the inauguration ceremony of the RJ Sankara Eye Hospital, in Varanasi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced and inaugurated a series of development projects totalling Rs 6,700 crore during a ceremony in his parliamentary constituency of Varanasi on Sunday. The event, held at the Sports Complex in Sigra, showcased a commitment to enhancing infrastructure and creating employment opportunities for the local youth.

Highlighting the significance of these initiatives, Modi remarked, "Today is a very auspicious day for Kashi. Varanasi is witnessing a 'festival of development' today ahead of Dhanteras, Diwali and Chhath puja. With the inauguration of the RJ Sankara Eye Hospital, we are set to provide essential healthcare services, particularly for the elderly and children." The eye hospital, operated by Kanchi Math, is expected to benefit residents across 20 districts in eastern Uttar Pradesh and neighbouring states, including Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh.

During his address, the Prime Minister outlined the broader impact of the announced projects, stating that they encompass various sectors such as education, skill development, sports, health, and tourism. He emphasised that these projects not only bring new facilities but also generate substantial employment opportunities for the youth.

PM Modi also addressed past criticisms of Uttar Pradesh's infrastructure, noting the transformation from a state known for poor roads to one recognized for its expressways and multiple international airports. He announced plans for a grand international airport in Noida’s Jewar, lauding the efforts of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his team.

The Prime Minister took a moment to critique previous governments, specifically the Congress and Samajwadi Party, accusing them of neglecting Varanasi’s development due to "dynastic politics and appeasement." He stated, "The development of Varanasi was never a priority for them, and it will not be in the future." Modi reaffirmed the BJP government's commitment to the ideology of "sabka vikas" (development for all).

PM Modi noted that within just 125 days of his government taking office, discussions around projects worth Rs 15 lakh crore are being heard in every household. He stated that his administration’s focus is on enhancing public convenience and generating jobs through infrastructure projects, including new highways, railway tracks, and airports.

Among the significant projects inaugurated, 16 development initiatives valued at over Rs 3,200 crore were specifically aimed at improving the local infrastructure in Varanasi. Additionally, the Prime Minister laid the foundation stone for the expansion of the Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport, which includes a new terminal and runway enhancements at an estimated cost of Rs 2,870 crore.

As Varanasi steps into this new phase of development, the initiatives are set to not only boost local infrastructure but also significantly improve the quality of life for residents in the region.