Uttar Prdesh: Sambhal man dies by suicide; accuses wife, her family of harassment in note The police have found a suicide note and are matching the handwriting. Based on the note, an FIR has been registered against his wife, her mother and brother.

A 30-year-old man allegedly died by suicide in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district. Deceased's family claim that he has left a suicide note behind accusing his wife and in-laws of harassment. As per the police, he consumed poison and died during treatment at a hospital on Tuesday. The deceased man is identified as Gaurav Kumar from Mausampur village in Ainchoda Kamboh area.

Complaint filed against wife, her family

Gaurav consumed a poisonous substance on Sunday, following which his condition deteriorated, and he died during treatment at a hospital on Tuesday. Based on a complaint complaint filed by Gaurav's father, Krishnapal Singh, an FIR has been registered against his wife, Priya, her mother and brother, and an investigation has been launched into the matter

Circle Officer (CO) Asmoli Kuldeep Kumar said preliminary investigations suggest the suicide was a result of domestic discord. An FIR has been lodged against Priya and two others under Section 108 (abetment of suicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), he said, adding that police are verifying whether the suicide note matches Gaurav's handwriting.

Go married a year ago

As per Gaurav's family, he got married to Priya, a resident of Alinagar, Sonakpur in Moradabad district. Soon after disputes arose between Gaurav, his wife, and her parents. Priya eventually left her marital home and returned to her parents, Gaurav's father Krishnapal claimed. She allegedly demanded money from Gaurav and threatened to file a dowry harassment case if her demands were not met, he alleged further.

Despite several attempts to reconcile, Priya refused to return, causing his son immense mental distress, he added.

On the day of the incident, Gaurav left behind a note that he allegedly wrote a suicide note before consuming poison. He was taken to a private hospital in Amroha, where he died during treatment, police said citing the complaint.

