Uttar Pradesh: 11 die as vehicle with devotees falls into canal in Gonda, CM Yogi orders relief

In a tragic road accident under the Itia Thok Police Station limits in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda, a vehicle carrying 15 passengers plunged into a canal on Sunday (August 3). Among the passengers were devotees en route to Prithvinath Temple to offer prayers. Eleven people lost their lives in the incident, while the condition of the others remains critical. The vehicle, reportedly a Bolero, went out of control before falling into the canal, leading to the fatalities.

Government response and relief measures

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed deep condolences to the families of the deceased and has taken immediate cognisance of the accident. He has directed officials to rush to the site to expedite rescue and relief operations. Further, he has ordered that proper medical treatment be provided to the injured as per reports from the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister’s Office (CMO).

The local administration, along with emergency teams, continues to work at the scene, aiming to manage the tragic aftermath and assist the victims’ families.

