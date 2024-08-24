Uttar Pradesh: Tuition teacher sexually abuses 7-year-old girl in Rampur, arrested

Saturday, August 24, 2024
     
The tuition teacher, identified as Syed Wasik Ali, allegedly sexually abused the girl when he went to teach her at her residence.

Rampur Published on: August 24, 2024
Uttar Pradesh, UP Police
Image Source : PIXABAY Representative Image

A tuition teacher in Uttar Pradesh’s Rampur was arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a seven-year-old girl, the police said on Saturday (August 24). The accused was identified as Syed Wasik Ali, a resident of Kunda at Rampur Kotwali and was arrested, the police said.

Rampur Superintendent of Police (SP) Vidyasagar Mishra said that on the basis of a complaint received at the Ganj police station in this regard, a case was registered under the POCSO Act on Friday night.

He said that an investigation is underway in the case and the girl has been medically examined.

The family alleged in the complaint that the accused sexually abused the girl on Friday evening when he came to teach her.

 

(With PTI inputs)

