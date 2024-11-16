Uttar Pradesh: Tragic road accident in Bijnor's Dhampur claims seven lives, including newlywed

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV The impact of the crash caused the tempo to ram into an electric pole around 2 am.

A horrific road accident on Saturday morning claimed the lives of seven people, including a newly-wed couple, and left two others injured in Bijnor district, Uttar Pradesh. The incident occurred on the Dehradun-Nainital National Highway near Dhampur when a speeding car collided with a tempo from behind while overtaking another vehicle.

According to Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhishek, the impact of the crash caused the tempo to ram into an electric pole around 2 am. The passengers in the tempo were thrown out due to the force of the collision. Six members of a family travelling in the tempo died on the spot, while the driver, Ajab Singh, succumbed to his injuries on the way to the hospital.

The victims, who were returning to their village Tibdi in Dhampur after attending the wedding in Jharkhand, included Khurshid (65), his son Vishal (25), daughter-in-law Khushi (22), and other relatives. Among the victims was also a 10-year-old girl, Bushra, along with two women, Mumtaz (45) and Ruby (32).

Two persons travelling in the car, identified as Sohail Alvi and Aman, sustained injuries and have been admitted to a hospital for treatment. The car driver is also under medical care.

The police have registered a case against the car driver, who has been detained, and the vehicle has been seized. The bodies of the deceased have been sent for postmortem.

The Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, expressed his condolences over the tragic incident. In a message on social media, he extended his sympathies to the families of the victims and instructed local authorities to expedite relief efforts and provide timely medical care to the injured.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing as authorities work to determine the exact cause of the crash.