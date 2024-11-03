Sunday, November 03, 2024
     
Uttar Pradesh to shut down 27,000 govt schools due to low enrollment

The Uttar Pradesh education department plans to close around 27,000 basic schools with fewer than 50 students to consolidate resources and improve educational efficiency.

Edited By: Saptadeepa Bhattacharjee @Saptadeepa25 New Delhi Published on: November 03, 2024 14:08 IST
Representational image
Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA Representational image

In a significant move, the Uttar Pradesh education department is preparing to close approximately 27,000 basic schools across the state. The decision comes as part of an initiative to streamline educational resources, particularly targeting schools with an enrollment of fewer than 50 students.

The Director General of Education, Kanchan Verma, recently held a review meeting on October 23, during which she directed all Block School Administrators (BSAs) to assess and prepare for the merger of these underperforming institutions. The primary aim is to consolidate resources by integrating schools with low student populations into nearby schools that have a higher enrollment.

Currently, there are a total of 27,764 basic schools in Uttar Pradesh with fewer than 50 students enrolled. As part of the consolidation plan, students from these schools will be accommodated in nearby facilities to ensure their continued education. BSAs have been instructed to submit their reports regarding the merger of these schools by November 14.

The review meeting emphasized the Indian government's commitment to making schools more practical and efficient. Education officials have been tasked with developing a framework to determine which schools can merge based on various factors, including transportation, student accessibility, and geographical considerations such as canals and highways.

Additionally, each school will be required to provide a one-page comment detailing its status, and a comprehensive booklet listing all affected schools will be compiled for district review. A follow-up meeting with all BSAs is scheduled for November 14 to discuss the progress of this initiative.

