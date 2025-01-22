Uttar Pradesh: Three die as car rams into truck in Jhansi district

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Uttar Pradesh: Three die as car rams into truck in Jhansi.

Uttar Pradesh: Three men were declared dead when their car rammed into a truck parked on the roadside in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi district on Tuesday (January 21), police said. The accident took place in the Babina area on the Jhansi-Lalitpur national highway in the evening, they said, adding that the driver of the car lost control over the vehicle while trying to save a puppy.

Circle Officer, Sadar, Alok Kumar said Karan Vishwakarma, a resident of Siya village in the Chirgaon area of Jhansi district, got engaged to a woman in Lalitpur on Tuesday. After the engagement, he was returning to Chirgaon in a car along with two companions, when a puppy suddenly came in front of the vehicle near the Babina toll plaza at around 6:30 pm.

Vishwakarma and his companions- Pradyumna Sen and Pramod Yadav- were killed on the spot, he said, adding that the car got completely smashed in the incident.

All the victims are aged between 20 and 25 years, police said. The bodies were taken out from the mangled remains of the car with the help of a JCB machine and sent for post-mortem, they said.