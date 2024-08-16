UP teacher recruitment case: Allahabad High Court quashes merit list of 69,000 primary teachers | DETAILS

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The Allahabad High Court ordered the release of a new merit list.

In a significant ruling, the double bench of the Allahabad High Court on Friday annulled the merit list for the recruitment of 69,000 primary teachers in Uttar Pradesh. The court has directed the state government to prepare a new merit list within three months, ensuring compliance with the Basic Education Rules and Reservation Guidelines. The issue of reservation irregularities in the said recruitment had been pending in the High Court for a long time. Section 13 of the Act provides that the EWS Act shall not be applicable to selection processes that have been initiated before the commencement of the Act.

Background of the matter

The issue dates back to December 2018, when an advertisement was released for the recruitment of 69,000 primary teachers in Uttar Pradesh. In 2019, 410,000 candidates appeared for the examination, and in 2020, the results were announced, with 147,000 candidates clearing the exam. Among those who passed, 110,000 belonged to reserved categories.

Questions raised over recruitment process

Based on this merit list, the recruitment of 69,000 teachers took place in Uttar Pradesh. However, the recruitment process soon came under scrutiny, with allegations that around 19,000 candidates from reserved categories were not given the benefit of reservation. This prompted some candidates to approach the court, challenging the fairness of the recruitment process.

What's next?

The double bench of the Allahabad High Court has now ordered the cancellation of the entire merit list in the 69,000 teacher recruitment case. Although the Uttar Pradesh government had maintained that the recruitment was conducted according to the rules, the court's decision requires the government to issue a new merit list within three months. This new list must adhere to the proper implementation of reservation policies and education rules, ensuring that the recruitment process is fair and transparent.

